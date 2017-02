Posten Sie doch einen Witz!

„The French don’t have a word for ‚Entrepreneur'“

George W. Bush

„The vast majority of our imports come from outside the country.“

George W. Bush

„If we don’t succeed, we run the risk of failure.“

George W. Bush

„I have made good judgments in the past. I have made good judgments

in the future.“

George W. Bush

„The future will be better tomorrow.“

George W. Bush

„We’re going to have the best educated American people in the world.“

George W. Bush

„I stand by all the misstatements that I’ve made.“

George W. Bush

„We have a firm commitment to NATO, we are a part of NATO. We have a firm commitment to Europe. We are a part of Europe.“

George W. Bush

„A low voter turnout is an indication of fewer people going to the polls.“

George W. Bush

„For NASA, space is still a high priority.“

George W. Bush

„Quite frankly, teachers are the only profession that teach our children.“

George W. Bush

„It isn’t pollution that’s harming the environment. It’s the impurities in our air and water that are doing it.“

George W. Bush

„It’s time for the human race to enter the solar system.“

George W. Bush

„The inhabitants of Greece are the Greecians“

George W. Bush

Africa is a nation that suffers from incredible disease.

— George W. Bush, 14.06.2001

It’s clearly a budget. It’s got a lot of numbers in it.

— George W. Bush, 05.05.2000

Rarely is the question asked: Is our children learning?

— George W. Bush, 11.01.2000

The great thing about America is everybody should vote.

— George W. Bush, 08.12.2000

I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family.

— George W. Bush, 27.01.2000

Keep good relations with the Grecians.

— George W. Bush, 12.06.1999

Will the highways on the Internet become more few?

— George W. Bush, 29.01.2000

Of all states that understands local control of schools,

Iowa is such a state. — George W. Bush, 28.02.2001

The most important job is not to be governor, or first lady in my case.

— George W. Bush, 30.01.2000

Reading is the basics for all learning.

— George W. Bush, 28.03.2000

It’s important for us to explain to our nation that life is important.

It’s not only life of babies, but it’s life of children living in, you

know, the dark dungeons of the Internet. — George W. Bush, 24.10.2000

They misunderestimated me. — George W. Bush, 6.11.2000

It is clear our nation is reliant upon big foreign oil. More and more

of our imports come from overseas. — George W. Bush, 25.09.2000

My administration has been calling upon all the leaders in the – in

the Middle East to do everything they can to stop the violence, to

tell the different parties involved that peace will never happen.

— George W. Bush, 13.08.2001

First, we would not accept a treaty that would not have been

ratified, nor a treaty that I thought made sense for the country.

— George W. Bush about the Kyoto Protocol, 24. April 2001

Well, I think if you say you’re going to do something and don’t do

it, that’s trustworthiness. — George W. Bush, 30. August 2000

…obviously, we’ve all been depressed by the acts of heroism.

— G. W. Bush about terrorism

I understand people’s willingness to protest, but they should not

protest the decisions our coalition is making, because it

is in the best interest of freedom and humankind. — G. W. Bush

And there’s no doubt in my mind, not one doubt in my mind, that we

will fail. Failure is not a part of our vocabulary. — G. W. Bush

If this were a dictatorship, it would be a heck of a lot

easier, just so long as I’m the dictator. — G. W. Bush

I know what I believe. I will continue to articulate what I believe

and what I believe-I believe what I believe is right. — G. W. Bush

We’re blessed with such values in America. And I-it’s-I’m a proud man

to be the nation based upon such wonderful values. — G. W. Bush

Dick Cheney and I do not want this nation to be in a recession. We

want anybody who can find work to be able to find work. — G. W. Bush

For every fatal shooting, there were roughly three non-fatal shootings.

And, folks, this is unacceptable in America. It’s just unacceptable.

And we’re going to do something about it. — G. W. Bush

Laura and I really don’t realize how bright our children is sometimes

until we get an objective analysis. — G. W. Bush

We’re concerned about AIDS inside our White House – make

no mistake about it. — G. W. Bush

This administration is doing everything we can to end the

stalemate in an efficient way. We’re making the right decisions

to bring the solution to an end. — G. W. Bush

The California crunch really is the result of not enough

power-generating plants and then not enough power to power

the power of generating plants. — G. W. Bush

Unfairly but truthfully, our party has been tagged as being

against things. Anti-immigrant, for example. — G. W. Bush

I am mindful of the difference between the executive branch

and the legislative branch… and that difference is, they

pass the laws and I execute them. — G. W. Bush

I think we agree. The past is over. — G. W. Bush

One of the great things about books is sometimes there

are some fantastic pictures. — George W. Bush

I know the human being and fish can coexist peacefully. — George Bush

G. Bush in seiner eigenen Schreibe, gespendet von D. Doroteo

read, answer fast and then scroll down:

Answer: Nunu? NO! Of course not. Her name is Mary.

Read the question again.

I+E+D